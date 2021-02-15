Local Music
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Her 26th Birthday With “Southside Forever” Freestyle [VIDEO]

If you didn’t know, the 15th of February belongs to Megan Thee Stallion. Fresh off getting the welcome news of her Good News debut album nearing platinum status, the H-Town Hottie dropped a brand new freestyle on YouTube Monday. Titled “Southside Forever,” the clip features Megan clad in a Houston Rockets snapback hat with a red and black bikini top proving she’s still the same woman who used to rip cyphers on rooftops before becoming an international superstar.

The freestyle is her first release since teaming with fellow “Savage” writer Bobby Sessions for “I’m A King” from the upcoming Coming 2 America soundtrack, Ariana Grande‘s “34+35” remix co-starring Doja Cat and the remix to birthday twin DJ Chose‘s “Thick” single.

Press play on “Southside Forever” below.

