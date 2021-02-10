H-Town
Cedrick ‘Swab’ Cotton Of Of R&B Group Ideal Stabbed To Death In SW Houston

Cedrick 'Swab' Cotton

Source: Courtesy of the Cotton Family

Cedrick ‘Swab’ Cotton, one-fourth of famed Houston R&B group Ideal was fatally stabbed on Tuesday (February 9) outside of the Fondren Food Mart in Southwest Houston.

Cotton was a frequent visitor of the Food Mart according to his mother. The 46-year-old’s body was discovered by onlookers, including his uncle.

“I saw him just lying there. I couldn’t do nothing but just cry last night,” William King said.

Cotton played football at Lamar High School and formed Ideal with his older brother Maverick, their cousin Wayne “PZ” Perry, and J-Danté Green at the high school. The group released their debut album in 1999 featuring the hit singles “Get Gone” and “Whatever.” The album went gold but unfortunately, they never released a sophomore effort before disbanding in 2004.

Green remembered his fallen friend on Instagram.

“I’m at a loss for words. I can’t believe that you are gone,” he wrote. “You will always be my brother. I love you dearly. God rest your soul. This one hurts. Please be in prayer for the Cotton family.”

Police are looking for suspects into Cotton’s murder. His mother, Delores Floyd, is pleading with his alleged killer to turn him or herself in.

“Whoever did this, turn yourself in. You know, it’s time out for this foolishness. Killing people is not the right thing to do,” she said.

Remember Cotton and more of Ideal’s music below.

Cedrick ‘Swab’ Cotton Of Of R&B Group Ideal Stabbed To Death In SW Houston  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

