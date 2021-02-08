The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Ron Wright, a Republican representative who represented a district stretching south and southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, died Sunday (February 7) after a brief battle with COVID-19 and cancer. The 67-year-old became the first sitting U.S. lawmaker to pass away after testing positive for COVID.

Wright and his wife Susan were admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after they tested positive for the virus. Ron had also been battling cancer.

“Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative,” the statement from his office said. “He was a statesman, not an ideologue. Ron and Susan dedicated their lives to fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn.”

Wright was among numerous Texas Republicans who objected to some of the electoral college votes certifying President Joe Biden’s election victory. Even after insurrectionists stormed the Capitol on January 6, an attack he deemed “inexcusable and reprehensible,” he continued to call into question the integrity of November’s election, even after numerous courts across the country couldn’t find any evidence the election needed to be tossed out.

On January 19, Wright stated he wouldn’t attend Biden’s inauguration after he came in contact with someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus. After his positive test came back, he stated he would work from home until he tested negative.

Texas Rep. Ron Wright Passes Away From COVID-19, Cancer Complications

