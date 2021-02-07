Jazmine Sullivan sang the star-spangled banner at the 55th Super Bowl wearing a suit with accessories from Area.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The good news is if you loved Jazmine’s look it’s available to purchase from Area’s ready-to-wear 2021 collection. The Corset blazer dress retails for $1,550 paired with the Crystal Stretched Track Pant that retails for $550, and accessorized with the Crystal Hairpiece listed on their site for $450,
Area has dressed many celebs like Billie Eilish, Zendaya, Indya Moore, Tiffany Pollard, and more!
RELATED STORY: Jazmine Sullivan Reveals New Amazing Body After Losing 50lbs
Watch her performance here
The Latest:
- Slim Thug Dedicates ‘Black Queen’ To All Black Women [NEW MUSIC]
- 7 of Anderson .Paak’s Must-Watch Live Performances To Celebrate The Artist’s Birthday
- #BRUHNews: YouTuber Catches Fatal Fade While Attempting A Fake Robbery Prank
- Casanova To Be Disciplined For Doing The Junebug Challenge From Prison
- Texas Rep. Ron Wright Passes Away From COVID-19, Cancer Complications
- The Trailer For ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Goes Hard
- Diddy Sues Sean John for $25 Million
- Drake Stars In State Farm Commercial [VIDEO]
- Who Is The First Black EGOT Winner?
- What She Wore: Jazmine Sullivan at The Super Bowl
What She Wore: Jazmine Sullivan at The Super Bowl was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com