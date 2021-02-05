Entertainment News
Kevin Hart Facing $390K Lawsuit For Missing Show Appearance

The actor and comedian was paid a $10,000 advance for a 2018 show at Manhattan's Highline Ballroom

Kevin Hart just launched his new podcast series Inside Jokes with Kevin Hart this week on SiriusXM, but it appears he has some old business to handle as well. According to a new report, the comedian and actor is facing a lawsuit for allegedly ducking out on 2018 show appearance in New York after taking an advance.

According to Page Six, Hart, 41, agreed to hold a standup event at Manhattan’s Highline Ballroom in July of 2018 after arranging a deal with AIM Hospitality Group LLC and president Maksim Vladimirskiy, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. AIM and its team said that the group paid Hart an advance of $10,000 ahead of an agreed-upon rate of $26,000 for the Highline Ballroom appearance. Hart was performing across the way in New Jersey earlier that evening.

As the outlet notes, AIM and Vladimirskiy wrote in their lawsuit filed this past Wednesday (Feb. 3) that Hart was also supposed to promote his appearance with two Instagram posts and was paid his advance in April of that year. As it stands, Hart didn’t promote the event and AIM asked Hart for a refund of the advance. AIM claims their said spent up to $12,000 to promote the event.

AIM’s lawsuit says that representatives for Hart continued to make empty promises regarding the refund, adding that someone botched the return of the money by sending the payment to the wrong person. AIM says in the court docs that the show was canceled in May of 2018, ahead of the event, but Hart’s agent sold it to the group as if his client would still take the stage.

The lawsuit names Hart, two of his production companies, and an agent for a total of $390,000. It isn’t known if Hart has responded to the lawsuit claims as of this writing.

