Wish you had watched a free movie on Tubi instead of going on that failed date? Tell us about the date you wish you never had for a chance to win $200 from Tubi. Download the Tubi app and start watching for free right now!

The contest starts this MONDAY, February 8 beginning at 5 AM with Good Morning H-Town only on 97.9 The Box! See the next page for official contest rules!

