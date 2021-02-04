Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode 1 [Listen]

lincoln-ware-rewindlincoln-ware-rewindlincoln-ware-rewind

Meet our favorite ladies hitting the airwaves- Eva Marcille, Lore’l & Dominique da Diva for the first episode of The Undressing Room podcast.  This week the ladies discuss the shocking moments from the Wendy Williams & Salt n Pepa biopics, their posthumous Verzuz wish list, & Chris Tucker getting paid peanuts for his iconic Friday role!

Plus, they’ll undress Inauguration fashion, Bow Wow telling women’s business, how Saweetie knew Quavo was the one, and ‘Courtside Karen’ standing up for her man against Lebron. You won’t want to miss this first episode.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to see what’s in the ladies’ closets and what’s on their wish list. From fly dresses to beauty brands catered to women of color, to home decor, they lay out all their faves for you weekly.

 

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode 1 [Listen]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

the undressing room podcast

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED JANUARY 27)
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
55 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Is It Moneybagg Yo Or William From ‘Girlfriends’…
 1 hour ago
02.04.21
Actress Camille Winbush Announces Her OnlyFans Debut, Fans…
 5 hours ago
02.04.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode…
 7 hours ago
02.04.21
New ‘Coming 2 America’ Trailer Reveals More Details…
 19 hours ago
02.04.21
Down Low: R. Kelly’s Associate Pleads Guilty To…
 20 hours ago
02.03.21
HBO’s ‘Fake Famous’ Doc Spotlights Instagram’s Phony Influencer…
 21 hours ago
02.03.21
Kylie Jenner Dragged For Breaking Covid-19 Rules For…
 22 hours ago
02.03.21
The 2021 Golden Globe Awards Nominations Announced Leaving…
 22 hours ago
02.03.21
Will Smith Stars In New Netflix Docuseries ‘Amend:…
 23 hours ago
02.03.21
Nipsey Hussle’s Visual Album Experience ‘The Marathon’ Will…
 23 hours ago
02.03.21
Chief Keef Hospitalized With Mystery Illness
 1 day ago
02.03.21
Trey Songz Hosts Sin Sunday's
Trey Songz’ Alleged Sex Tape Leaks — Has…
 1 day ago
02.03.21
12 items
Lil Uzi Vert Gets $24M Diamond In Forehead,…
 1 day ago
02.03.21
Beyoncé Leads In Nominations For The NAACP Image…
 1 day ago
02.03.21
Thanks To Black Creatives Clubhouse Is Reportedly Valued…
 2 days ago
02.02.21
Michael B. Jordan Is Alexa In Amazon’s Alluring…
 2 days ago
02.02.21
Photos
Close