Black Owned Companies To Invest In

One thing we all can agree on, is that the #BlackDollar is POWERFUL. This Black History Month we want to share with you five Black-owned publicly traded companies that you can invest in.

 

Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) is a media company and the largest Black-owned broadcasting company in the country.  Founded by Cathy Hughes in 1979 and was previously called Radio One. It went public in 1999, and Hughes was the first Black woman to be the head of a publicly-traded company.

 

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) is a healthcare company that leases medical equipment to hospitals. It’s based in San Francisco and makes equipment for things like radiosurgery.

 

Citizens Bancshares Corporation (CZBS) is the oldest and largest Black-owned bank. This company has been running for nearly 100 years.

 

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) is a biomedical company that creates treatments for disorders like depression and migraines. It was founded by Dr. Herriot Tabuteau, who is still the CEO and chairman.

 

Carver Bancorp (CARV) is a bank based in Harlem that was named after George Washington Carver. It was founded in 1948 and is still Black-owned.

 

There are about over 60,000 black owned publicly trading companies, we encourage you to research them all!

 

