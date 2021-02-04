10-Year-Old Boy Missing In West Houston Found Safe

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

A West Houston-area family is relieved after their 10-year-old son was found safe on Wednesday morning (February 4).

Tyler Hamilton was riding his bike near Ray Daily Elementary around 3 PM on Tuesday (February 3) when he was reported missing. Thankfully, the child was found near the same area on Wednesday. No further details were released about how he was found or his recovery.

The Houston Police Department had asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in regards to Tyler’s whereabouts and thankfully everything is OK.

To report a missing person or runaway, call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000. For children under 13 years of age, persons with special needs or other emergencies, dial 911. There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing.

