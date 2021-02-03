The Weeknd After Hours Tour Sweepstakes [CONTEST]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Super Bowl performance, WrestleMania performance, one of the biggest singles of 2020 in “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd did amazing things and continues to pull off incredible feats. Now the three-time Grammy Award-winning singer is relaunching his After Hours tour after the whole world was put on pause in 2020.

97.9 The Box is giving you a chance to see The Weeknd LIVE at Toyota Center next February! The After Hours Tour hits Houston in February 2022 and you can text WEEKND to 2-4-0-4-2 for a direct link to register to win tickets! Can’t wait? Click the link below to purchase tickets now!

Good luck!

Also On 97.9 The Box: