PUMA Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Black Fives Foundation In Celebration of Black History Month

The brand also revealed that customers can look forward to special apparel and footwear collections featuring PUMA's popular styles that will feature vintage graphics and logos as well as the foundation's trademarked slogan, “Make History Now.”

PUMA’s latest partnership is aiding in the mission to ensure that African American hoopers pre-NBA are acknowledged, and their history is preserved.

On Monday (Feb.1), the sportswear company announced its multi-year partnership with the Black Fives Foundation to help kick off its Black History Month celebration. As revealed per a press release, the “partnership will raise awareness about this vital history and its pioneering players, teams, and contributors through initiatives that make a difference.”

Along with the announcement of PUMA and Black Fives Foundation joining forces, the brand also revealed that customers can look forward to special apparel and footwear collections featuring PUMA’s popular styles that will feature vintage graphics and logos as well as the foundation’s trademarked slogan, “Make History Now.”

Speaking on the partnership with PUMA, Founder and Executive Director of the Black Fives Foundation Claude Johnson  stated:

“I’m proud and honored to partner with PUMA toward making a meaningful, long-lasting difference in expanding Black history education to include the pioneering African American teams, players, and contributors who helped pave the way for today’s game.”

As part of the partnership, PUMA will also help support the Foundation’s preservation and education efforts with creative activations that will create an engaging, multi-use online museum displaying precious artifacts from the Black Fives Era. The Black Fives Foundation’s Virtual Vault, which will launch sometime later this year, comes at the right time during the COVID-19 pandemic and will allow people to virtually visit the site and interact with the near 1,000 artifacts in the Foundation’s archive. Items like vintage equipment, ticket stubs, game gear, images, scorecards, and more will be displayed.

This announcement of this unique multi-year partnership with the Black Fives Foundation is only the first of many moves the company will make in honor of Black History Month. It also promises to “highlight the work of Black leaders, partners, and community organizations that continue to inspire and shape the future for generations to come.” PUMA will also “stand alongside athletes, ambassadors, and partners by amplifying their voices and actions across various platforms in support of universal equality, justice, and acceptance for all.”

Salute to PUMA and The Black Fives Foundation.

PUMA Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Black Fives Foundation In Celebration of Black History Month  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

