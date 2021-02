Enter The H-E-B Fill The Fridge Sweepstakes!

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

THIS BLACK HISTORY MONTH 97.9 THE BOX IS PROUD TO PARTNER WITH H-E-B, AS WE SPOTLIGHT BLACK SUPPLIERS WHOSE PRODUCTS CAN BE FOUND AT YOUR LOCAL H-E-B STORES.

WE’RE ALSO GIVING YOU A CHANCE TO “FILL THE FRIDGE” AND WIN $500 IN GROCERIES.

STARTING MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1ST CLICK THE PRIZE PAGE AT THEBOXHOUSTON.COM OR TEXT “HEB” TO 2-4-0-4-2 FOR A DIRECT LINK TO ENTER.

CHECK OUT SOME OF H-E-B’S PROUD BLACK SUPPLIERS AND REGISTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN $500 IN GROCERIES TO “FILL THE FRIDGE”

POWERED BY:

INNOVATIVE BLACK FOOD PRODUCTS FROM H-E-B AND THE REAL SOUND OF H-TOWN… 97.9 THE BOX!

Also On 97.9 The Box: