Kid Cudi Is Working On A Television Series With 50 Cent

Stay tuned.

Kid Cudi continues to evolve his brand in and out of the board room. The “Make Her Say” rapper  has announced that he and 50 Cent are working on a project together.

As spotted on Hypebeast the two rappers have linked behind the scenes. On Saturday, January 30 the Cleveland, Ohio native took to social media to share the news regarding the two partnering up. “Had a call w 50 Cent last week about cookin up a show together. Big things happening!! Ill keep u posted. 50 is one of my favorite emcees and hes also a really great guy w a good heart.” he wrote. That day happened to also be his birthday which added to his excitement.

While he did not reveal any further details behind the conversation with the Power co-creator the opportunity can seemingly propel his already budding media company. In November he announced a joint venture for his production brand MAD SOLAR and BRON Studios. The “Wild’n Cuz I’m Young” rapper further detailed his enthusiasm via a statement. ““[I’m] beyond excited to be launching my production company MAD SOLAR & partnering with BRON whose creative vision & storytelling has transformed the industry. I am so very proud of the slate that we are developing & can’t WAIT for you all to see what we got cookin”.

Juan Pablo will be working on Entergalactic for Netflix which is billed as an “animated anthology series follows a young man on his journey to discover love.” Additionally he is currently filming Don’t Look Up, a comedic film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

