The FAMU Marching 100 has made history all over the world as one of the preeminent HBCU bands out. Now they’re coming to Houston to see the next generation of future Rattlers looking to take the world by storm. The Marching 100 will be holding in-person auditions in Houston beginning on February 2 through February 4 at local area high schools.

Houston Metro Area directors students and parents who are interested in scholarship opportunities at FAMU contact Dr. Shelby Chipman (shelby.chipman@famu.edu) or Mr. Darryl Baker (darryl.baker@famu.edu) if you’re interested in in-person auditions for scholarship opportunities.

See them show out at the 2019 Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium below!

Audition For The World Famous FAMU Marching 100 In Houston was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

