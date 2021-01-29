Entertainment News
Rihanna Celebrates ‘ANTI’ Anniversary With Tasteful But Risque Instagram Photo Dump

Hi Rihanna.

Rihanna Celebrates 'ANTI' Anniversary WIth Instagram Photo Dump

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Welp, there is still no word on a new Rihanna album, but we did get some new photos to thirst over.

It’s officially been five LONG years since Rihanna blessed her fans, aka the Rihanna Navy’s ears, with her album ANTI. They had no clue that with its release back in 2016 that songs from the multi-platinum project like the Drake-assisted bashment jam “Work,” the senses tantalizing single “Sex With Me” and “Kiss It Better” would be the last records they would hear from her for some years.

Rihanna has teased fans that new music is coming, but, at the same time, expressed she is in no rush becuase, honestly, her other endeavors like Savage X Fenty, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Beauty are doing so well. But, that doesn’t mean she is well aware of the importance of her music. This week, Rihanna joined in with her fans in celebrating the 5th anniversary of ANTI and decided to bless us with a tasteful but risque photo dump on Instagram.

The post features photos highlighting her assets, excellent eyebrows, and toes the line of IG’s nudity guidelines with RiRi rocking nothing but a pair of fishnet stockings in some of the beautifully shot flicks, with the simple caption “happy #ANTiversary.”

In another post, Rihanna flexed her musical star power by sharing a highlight reel thanking fans and pointing out ANTI’s many accomplishments.

Of course, after they hit the like button, her loyal fans still hopped in her comment section, begging and pleading for new music. We are sure she is listening and will reward them for being patient and at the same time supportive of her other business moves very soon.

Photo: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Rihanna Celebrates ‘ANTI’ Anniversary With Tasteful But Risque Instagram Photo Dump  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

