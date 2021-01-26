Entertainment News
Beyoncé Is About To Hit The Slopes With New Icy Park Collection, Gucci Mane Models

Bey is the ice princess.

Gucci Mane x Icy Park

Source: Ivy Park / Ivy Park

Winter is still here and Beyoncé wants to ensure she provides the proper drip to her fanbase. She has unveiled a cold weather collection that has all the snow bunny feels.

As spotted on Page Six the official Ivy Park Instagram page released a trailer teasing a new drop. The post featured a video showing models posing in a winter wonderland with quick flashes highlighting some key pieces; including the Ivy Park Ultra Boost, Forum Lo, Forum Mid and Super Sleek sneakers, along with a brand-new Super Sleek Boot. The caption simply said “ICYPARK Coming Soon”.

The account followed the clip up with two photo posts; the first featured Gucci Mane.

The second featured Hailey Rhode Bieber, Justin Bieber’s wife wearing a pink graphic two piece while laying on a truck with the same print.

According to Women’s Wear Daily the wears will also be size inclusive to better promote “creativity, individuality and imagination”. “This Is Your Park” is the theme behind this campaign and Beyoncé reportedly came up with the slogan in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. The goal is to encourage her fans to look inside themselves to define what is their “Park”.

Naturally the sneak peaks got Beyhive them all in their feelings. Several followers to took to social media express their their excitement and downright thirst for the Icy Park collection.

The Icy Park collection is tentatively slated for a February release.

Photo: Ivy Park

Beyoncé Is About To Hit The Slopes With New Icy Park Collection, Gucci Mane Models  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

