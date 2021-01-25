Events
Lil Baby To Host Warm Winter Wishes Coat Giveaway In Houston

Lil Baby Warm Winter Wishes Houston

Source: 4PF / La’Torria Lemon

Lil Baby and his partners are committed to keeping the community warm this winter. They’ve successfully provided 1,000 coats to Memphis, Atlanta, and Birmingham within the past 2 months. Lil Baby is excited to team up with Change Happens in Houston to distribute coats to families in Houston and surrounding areas on Tuesday, January 26 from 11 AM to 2 PM.

Everyone is encouraged to register at https://houstonwishes.splashthat.com/  or text COATS to 24042 for a direct link. To assure safety, families will be able to drive up and collect their jackets without contact. Masks are still required for all that drive up.

lil baby

