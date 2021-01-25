Lil Baby To Host Warm Winter Wishes Coat Giveaway In Houston

CLOSE
Lil Baby and his partners are committed to keeping the community warm this winter. They’ve successfully provided 1,000 coats to Memphis, Atlanta, and Birmingham within the past 2 months. Lil Baby is excited to team up with Change Happens in Houston to distribute coats to families in Houston and surrounding areas on Tuesday, January 26 from 11 AM to 2 PM.
Everyone is encouraged to register at https://houstonwishes.splashthat.com/ or text COATS to 24042 for a direct link. To assure safety, families will be able to drive up and collect their jackets without contact. Masks are still required for all that drive up.
LIL BABY AND 4PF PRESENT: WARM WINTER WISHES
Change Happens
3353 Elgin St
Houston, TX
RELATED: With The Help Of Lil Baby, Atlanta Restaurateurs Create A Memorable Birthday For George Floyd’s Daughter [PHOTOS]
Also On 97.9 The Box:
More From TheBoxHouston