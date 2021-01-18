Entertainment News
LeBron James & Bugs Bunny Look Like They’re In Trouble In Small Glimpse of ‘Space of Jam: A New Legacy’

We are very intrigued about this new Space Jam movie.

HBO Max Gives Us A Sneak Peek At LeBron James 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

Source: Harry How / Getty

We got our first good look at LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in action in the upcoming Space Jam reboot… well, sort of.

After Netflix recently dropped a trailer flexing its muscle for the new year, HBO Max said hold its beer and decided to do the same. Coming into 2021, HBO’s streaming service got significantly stronger thanks to a deal with Warner Bros that secured HBO Max the streaming rights to blockbuster films like Godzilla vs. King Kong, the very mid Wonder Woman 84, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Mortal Kombat, and other titles.

In the 30 second clip, we get glimpses of all of those titles, but Bron’s Space Jam movie had the internet talking. In the very tiny sneak peek of the film, we see King James donning the new Tune Squad uniform, and Bugs Bunny watching in astonishment as one of their digitized rivals pulls off an incredible move.

We learned back in December that Space Jam: A New Legacy is switching things up a bit. Instead of Bron having to worry about a bunch of ability stealing aliens from the planet/ amusement park Moron Mountain, James, Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and the rest of the Looney Tunes characters have to face an A.I. that has gone rogue and has created digitized champions.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is directed by Malcolm D. Lee, produced by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther), Maverick Carter, LeBron James, and Duncan Henderson. It also stars Don Cheadle, Ceyair J. Wright, Sonequa Martin-Green plus NBA, WNBA players  Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Kyle Kuzma, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike, and Chiney Ogwumike.

Space Jam: A New Legacy jumps into theaters and on HBO Max July 16.

Photos
Close