The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Dre has finally been released from the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm over a week ago. Also, the iconic Hip-Hop producer has already returned to the studio.

The N.W.A founder was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. on January 4 from his Pacific Palisades home. Multiple report confirmed he was placed in the ICU as doctors ran tests and tried to figure out what was wrong.

According to TMZ, he was finally released on Friday, January 15 and will still be under the watchful eye of medical pros just in case something happens. Doctors are being cautious since they reportedly still don’t know what exactly caused the aneurysm.

Fellow West Coast Hip-Hop legend and actor Ice T told fans he spoke to Dre and relayed that he was on the mend via Twitter. ” Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good,” tweeted Ice T.

Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good. 🙏👊🏽 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 15, 2021

While he was hospitalized, his home was almost burglarized and his wife Nicole, who he is in the midst of a bitter divorce, alleged that he physically and emotionally abused her .Despite the circumstances, Dre is already back in the studio. On Saturday (Jan. 16), producer Dem Jointz posted a photo of Dre in the studio with numerous collaborators, presumably working on music. We trust they took off their mask just for the photo op, right? Dem Jointz even added a #Detox21 hashtag, referring to that mythical Dr. Dre album Detox that never dropped. We’ll believe it when we see it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dem Jointz (@demjointz)

Dr. Dre Released From Hospital, Already Back In The Studio was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: