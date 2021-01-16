Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West’s YEEZY Brand Suing Summer Intern For Breaking NDA Contract

The intern reportedly shared confidential images of the brand's offerings to Instagram.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

YEEZY, Kanye West’s apparel brand, is reportedly suing a summer intern for violating the terms of a nondisclosure agreement. The company filed a complaint against the intern on Friday (Jan. 15) in hopes of enacting a $500,000 liquidated damages clause.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to break the news of the complaint, which was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court by YEEZY officials. Ryan Inwards worked as an intern for the brand and uploaded images of the wares that violated the NDA. As THR added in their reporting, the $500,000 clause was put in place to hamper any attempts at leaks or sharing images of YEEZY’s intellectual property.

It appears that the images Inwards leaked were still available online as of this weekend, although an Instagram account assumed to belong to Inwards is completely free of posts. YEEZY is suing Inwards for breach of contract and conversion, including seeking the $500,000 in liquidated damages along with punitive damages.

The latter request in damages comes as YEEZY believes had malicious intent in leaking the images. An injunction is also potentially on the horizon with YEEZY hoping that Inwards will be ordered to turn over any images he obtained during his time with the company and banned from further sharing images related to the company from this point ongoing.

Last month, federal authorities made a $32 million bust which included forged YEEZY and Jordan Brand sneakers, fake Viagara pills, knockoff designer wear, and more. The seizure of the fake goods occurred in Los Angles and was carried out by officers from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection outfit.

Photo: WENN

Kanye West’s YEEZY Brand Suing Summer Intern For Breaking NDA Contract  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kanye West’s YEEZY Brand Suing Summer Intern For…
 11 hours ago
01.16.21
Wendy Williams Admits Ex-Husband Was Serial Cheater
 12 hours ago
01.16.21
Quincy Jones Hand And Footprint Ceremony
Dr. Dre Reportedly Released From ICU Following Brain…
 1 day ago
01.15.21
12 items
Pearly Whites Bih: Plies Shows Off Teeth After…
 1 day ago
01.15.21
5 Times Regina King Gave Us High Fashion…
 2 days ago
01.15.21
Life Is Good: Drake Shows Off Muscles While…
 2 days ago
01.15.21
Cardi B Lands Her First Leading Role
 2 days ago
01.15.21
Urban Meyer Coming Out of Retirement To Coach…
 2 days ago
01.15.21
10 items
Bring It Back: Giving Atlanta Hip-Hop Trio Travis…
 2 days ago
01.15.21
Like Father, Like Daughter: Bow Wow Congratulates Daughter…
 2 days ago
01.14.21
NeNe Leakes Shares Behind-The-Scenes Drama Leading To Leaving…
 2 days ago
01.14.21
Erica Banks Sounds Off Over Renewed Interest In…
 2 days ago
01.15.21
Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Candy Hearts Valentine’s Day…
 3 days ago
01.14.21
YFN Lucci Turns Himself In On Murder Charges
 3 days ago
01.14.21
I Watch ‘Bridgerton’ For The Duke Of Hastings
 3 days ago
01.13.21
Tommicus Walker Shares Message To LeToya Luckett’s “Stanky…
 3 days ago
01.13.21
Photos
Close