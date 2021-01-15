Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dr. Dre Reportedly Released From ICU Following Brain Aneurysm

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Quincy Jones Hand And Footprint Ceremony

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Two weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm, Dr. Dre is reportedly back at home.

News on the legendary producer’s health was given by Ice-T, who tweeted on Friday (January 15) Dre was back at home resting comfortably.

“Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre,” Ice-T tweeted. “He just made it home. Safe and looking good.”

Dre was hospitalized on January 4 after suffering an aneurysm at his Pacific Palisades home. He was taken to Cedars Siani hospital where he remained for more than 10 days. He sent a message out to fans and peers on Instagram thanking them for their prayers and support but he was on the road to recovery.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” he wrote on January 5. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Although he’s been released, Dre will still have medical professionals monitor his vitals and health at home for the next few weeks to make sure he’s fine.

RELATED: Burglars Attempt To Rob Dr. Dre’s Home While He’s Recovering In The Hospital

dr. dre

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
5 Times Regina King Gave Us High Fashion…
 7 hours ago
01.15.21
Life Is Good: Drake Shows Off Muscles While…
 9 hours ago
01.15.21
Cardi B Lands Her First Leading Role
 10 hours ago
01.15.21
Urban Meyer Coming Out of Retirement To Coach…
 11 hours ago
01.15.21
10 items
Bring It Back: Giving Atlanta Hip-Hop Trio Travis…
 22 hours ago
01.15.21
Like Father, Like Daughter: Bow Wow Congratulates Daughter…
 1 day ago
01.14.21
NeNe Leakes Shares Behind-The-Scenes Drama Leading To Leaving…
 1 day ago
01.14.21
Erica Banks Sounds Off Over Renewed Interest In…
 1 day ago
01.15.21
Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Candy Hearts Valentine’s Day…
 1 day ago
01.14.21
YFN Lucci Turns Himself In On Murder Charges
 1 day ago
01.14.21
I Watch ‘Bridgerton’ For The Duke Of Hastings
 2 days ago
01.13.21
Tommicus Walker Shares Message To LeToya Luckett’s “Stanky…
 2 days ago
01.13.21
24 items
24 Of Lori Harvey’s Best Thirst Traps
 2 days ago
01.14.21
Insecure Season 4 assets
‘Insecure’ To End After Season 5 On HBO
 2 days ago
01.13.21
‘Batwoman’ Star Javicia Leslie Reveals Her Style Superpower…
 2 days ago
01.13.21
‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Reportedly To Feature First…
 2 days ago
01.13.21
Photos
Close