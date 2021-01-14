Radio One Exclusives
Ashanti Smith, The Black Woman Who Delivered A One-Hitter Quitter To A MAGA Supporter At The Capitol Riot Speaks [VIDEO]

Ashanti Smith is sharing her story exclusively with Leah Henry about what took place near the Capitol on January 6th. In a viral video, Smith was a part of a mob that turned violent and was seen punching a woman in the face.

 

Smith claims it was self-defense as the mob hurled racial slurs at her, she says he felt like her life was in danger. Ashanti has been charged with assault. Watch the full interview to hear her side of that viral video.

  Today, January 6, 2021 crowds gather for the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered from all over in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. Hundreds of supporters boarded buses from places like Boston, MA to see impeached US President Trump on the Washington Mall to take part in the protest and rallies in the district. This is a result of the anger of the Trump supporters as Joe Biden’s Democratic Party took a giant step Wednesday towards seizing control of the US Senate as they won the first of two Georgia run-offs, hours before Congress was set to certify the president-elect’s victory over Donald Trump. Amongst the photos below, a man calls for the storming of the US Capitol building and many took on the challenge. Demonstrators were breached by security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. There is a high emphasis on the safety of the residents and employees in D.C. We urge you to continue to stay home. The Capital and House of Representatives have been put on lockdown. SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1346889008652156941

Photos
