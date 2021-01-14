Meet The #BoostMyNewYear Contest Winner Taking Home $1,000 To Start 2021!

Contests
Congrats are in order to Renada Jones as her entry in our #BoostMyNewYear contest won her $1,000!

We asked entrants to deliver a video on Instagram telling us how $1,000 could boost your 2021 and Renada’s video topped them all!

“This pandemic has put if not all of us, most of us in a bind or situation or two,” Jones starts in her video. “So, I would pay a bill or two. With the rest I invest in myself, and my little business that I’m trying to get up and running so that it could generate money to keep my new year boosted.”

Thanks everyone who submitted entries and congrats again to Renada!

RELATED: #BOOSTMYNEWYEAR Boost Your New Year With $1,000! [CONTEST]

boost mobile

