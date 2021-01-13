Tommicus Walker Shares Message To LeToya Luckett’s “Stanky Ass” Friends

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

We reported the sad but less than surprising news that LeToya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker were getting a divorce after tying the knot in 2017.

While neither party gave specific reasons for their split, apparently Walker was aware of the rumors that persisted about his potential extramarital affairs. For those who missed out, those rumors materialized when an image of a man bearing the same tattoo as Walker, his mother’s name, was seen in the hotel room with another woman.

Someone even approached The Shade Room, attempting to sell a video of Walker in a compromising position. While the publication never paid for or released the video, it didn’t stop it from showing up online. And the timing could not have been worse. LeToya was several months pregnant celebrating her baby shower when the tape began to make its rounds online.

After the rumors surfaced, Walker interestingly spent his birthday away from his pregnant wife and children. And there was no mention of Walker on LeToya’s page, causing folks to think that it was the beginning of the end.

And yesterday, in addition to the statements he and LeToya released, Walker shared some additional comments in his Instagram stories, seeming to express his desire for hope in his union. He also sent a message to those who weren’t exactly fans of his.

“To any married couple, trust that God can work things out despite what might be the present state right now. God is the only person that can change the circumstance(s). I never wanted a divorce, but outside forces can create a lot of confusion. For the record, I NEVER STEPPED OUT ON MY WIFE.”

“And for ALL the friends or family that’s saying, ‘I didn’t like him anyways…’ Guess what? I didn’t like yo stanky a$$ either!! [Two crying laughing emojis]”

From the way he’s behaving on social media, it seems that Walker is attempting to reflect the image of a happy couple who let the words and ideas of others get in the way of their happiness. He’s continued to post pictures of the two of them during happier times, smiling and seemingly in love

But we all know, while a picture may be worth a thousand words, it doesn’t always tell the full story.

