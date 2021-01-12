News
CNN’s Abby Phillip Named Host Of ‘Inside Politics Sunday’ Show

Phillip was also named the network's senior political correspondent as well.

CNN has been one of the frontlines of political coverage in the tumultuous years of the Donald Trump presidency, and the relentless work of its staff is now being rewarded. Abby Phillip, a political correspondent for the outlet, will now host the Inside Politics program on Sundays.

Phillip, 32, has served as a political correspondent for CNN and has become known for her sharp political analysis and solid reporting. As one of few Black on-air journalists covering hard political news, Phillip, a native of Bowie, Md., has proven that she has the chops for the anchor job.

Inside Politics, a long-established franchise of the cable news network, has primarily been anchored by host John King. Phillip will now take over the Inside Politics Sunday with Abby Phillip program beginning on Jan. 24. King will continue to host the weekday edition of the show.

Along with her new anchoring post, Phillip was promoted to CNN’s senior political correspondent as well. A Harvard University graduate, Phillip resides in the Washington, D.C. area, where her program will be based.

Learn more about CNN’s promotions, including new roles for Jake Tapper and others, here.

