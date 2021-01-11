Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dr. Dre Is Still In ICU After Brain Aneurysm

The Doctor is in good hands.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Dr. Dre

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Dr. Dre isn’t out of the woods yet. The Hip-Hop icon is still in the ICU almost a week after he was admitted after suffering a brain aneurysm.

On January 5, news broke that the Beats By Dre and N.W.A founder was in the ICU at Los Angeles area hospital Cedars-Sinai after suffering what’s been reported as a brain aneurysm the previous day. Soon after the news made the rounds, and was trending on Twitter, Dre took to social media to reassure concerned fans that he was already on the road to recovery.

“I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” said Dre via Instagram. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon.”

However, it’s been about a week later and Dre is still in the ICU per TMZ. According to the outlet’s sources, doctors are still running tests and diligently trying to figure out what exactly caused his health crisis. It seems that his docs are exercising caution just in case he suffers another aneurysm, thus he’ll be able to be immediately treated if that were to happen.

Fortunately, Dr. Dre is reportedly resting comfortably as he awaits the all-clear to return home.

Life has also gone on since he was admitted to the hospital. Besides some opportunistic would-be burglars being thwarted while he was just admitted to the hospital, Dr. Dre also reportedly sent his soon to be ex-wife a cool $2 million to cover her living expenses amidst their ongoing divorce.

 

Dr. Dre Is Still In ICU After Brain Aneurysm  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Says They’re Not Using…
 2 hours ago
01.11.21
LeToya Luckett Announces Divorce From Tommicus Walker
 2 hours ago
01.11.21
6 items
Starting Lineup: A Look At Lori Harvey’s Dating…
 2 hours ago
01.11.21
20 items
The #BussItChallenge Has The Ladies Showing Off BAWDY…
 5 hours ago
01.11.21
Dr. Dre Is Still In ICU After Brain…
 5 hours ago
01.11.21
5 Times Mary J. Blige Did It For…
 6 hours ago
01.11.21
New and Making Noise YoungBoy
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Welcomes His 7th Child…
 21 hours ago
01.10.21
11 items
Keri Hilson Dragged For Comparing Donald Trump Getting…
 1 day ago
01.11.21
15 items
Queen Latifah To Star In New ‘The Equalizer’…
 2 days ago
01.09.21
White Florida Man Who Allegedly Paraded With Nancy…
 2 days ago
01.09.21
Jadakiss Shares Weed Smoking Memories On ‘High Tales’…
 3 days ago
01.09.21
Porsha Williams Explains Why She Got Pregnant By…
 3 days ago
01.09.21
Here Are 5 Black-Owned Body Butters That’ll Have…
 3 days ago
01.08.21
IRS Reveals Some Taxpayers Won’t Automatically Receive Stimulus…
 3 days ago
01.09.21
13 items
How Many Jokes Did 21 Savage Have About…
 3 days ago
01.08.21
Cardi B Gives Superhero Vibes In Her Latest…
 3 days ago
01.08.21
Photos
Close