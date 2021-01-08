Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jadakiss Shares Weed Smoking Memories On ‘High Tales’ via Jay-Z’s Monogram Web Series

This new series gonna be hella entertaining...

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Jadakiss on Monogram

Source: Monogram / MONOGRAM

Last month Jay-Z introduced his brand new cannabis brand dubbed “Monogram,” and with Jigga once again delving back into the world of hustling them thangs (legally this time though), you knew he was gonna use his connects to help push his latest product.

Kicking off a new series on his Monogram Company website dubbed High Tales, the first celebrity guest to speak on his own weed enhanced experience is non other than J-To-The-Muah himself, Jadakiss. In this episode the raspy voiced MC talks about the time he and Snoop Dogg exchanged some east coast/west coast weed (only to find out it was all the same) and the time he found himself in a celebrity cipher at a Prince after party.

Expect to see more of your favorite artists speak about their crazy experiences smoking the sticky-icky in future episodes but for now enjoy Kiss’s funny stories below and let us know if you’ve tried Monogram in the comments section.

Jadakiss Shares Weed Smoking Memories On ‘High Tales’ via Jay-Z’s Monogram Web Series  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Jadakiss Shares Weed Smoking Memories On ‘High Tales’…
 17 hours ago
01.09.21
Porsha Williams Explains Why She Got Pregnant By…
 21 hours ago
01.09.21
Here Are 5 Black-Owned Body Butters That’ll Have…
 23 hours ago
01.08.21
IRS Reveals Some Taxpayers Won’t Automatically Receive Stimulus…
 24 hours ago
01.09.21
13 items
How Many Jokes Did 21 Savage Have About…
 1 day ago
01.08.21
Cardi B Gives Superhero Vibes In Her Latest…
 1 day ago
01.08.21
20 items
#BussItChallenge: Watch These Instant Glow Ups Via Knees…
 1 day ago
01.08.21
Renee Montgomery “Definitely Interested” In Buying WNBA Team
 1 day ago
01.08.21
Beef to Besties: Drake & Meek Mill Reportedly…
 1 day ago
01.08.21
Offset Birthday Celebration
DaBaby Arrested In Los Angeles On Firearms Possession
 2 days ago
01.07.21
President Donald Trump Opening Ceremony for Veterans Day Parade : NYC
Trump To Consider Pardoning Lil Wayne, Kodak Black…
 2 days ago
01.07.21
15 items
Social Media Clowns Bow Wow After He Shared…
 2 days ago
01.08.21
Lauryn Hill Reveals Why She Never Made Another…
 2 days ago
01.07.21
Belly Full Of Blessed Baby: Fantasia & Her…
 2 days ago
01.07.21
Save the Children
Bun B Confirms VERZUZ With 8Ball & MJG…
 2 days ago
01.07.21
Triller Presents Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.
Snoop Dogg Goes Off The Top Rope With…
 2 days ago
01.07.21
Photos
Close