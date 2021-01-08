Porsha Williams Explains Why She Got Pregnant By Dennis McKinley And People Are Not Impressed

Entertainment News
In a preview for episode five of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Porsha Williams gets candid with her mother and sister about her daughter Pilar’s conception. In the clip, Williams explains that she essentially got pregnant on purpose because her on-again-off-again fiancé, Dennis McKinley, met certain criteria.

“When it comes to PJ, the parts that I do get sad about is that I wish we could have worked out and for Dennis to be in the house,” Porsha confessed. “But when I look at it, I know that Dennis is such a powerful father figure. I honestly feel like as much as I’m going to put into her to know about the real sh-t going on in the world, he will too.” 

Williams went on to share that she selected McKinnley to be the father of her child.

“I picked him. She wasn’t no mistake. I laid down and I knew what was going to happen. I knew! I was like, ‘Oh, he got his own place.’ Look the leg started right here,” she said jokingly lifting her leg. “‘Oh, he got his own place. He got his own business. Oh, he ain’t got no kids. Oh, he said he wants marriage. Oh, he wants to be with me. Oh, he said I’m cute. Impregnant me!”

Naturally, folks proceeded to criticize Williams for having what they perceived as low expectations after a snippet of the clip began to circulate on social media. However, in her defense, she began the conversation by discussing how the death of her father, Hosea Williams II, impacted her dating life and led her to relationships that we abusive in nature.

“I don’t really identify with daddy issues, but unfortunately, once he died and I’m in those years of 14-17 when you’re starting to date and all of that, he wasn’t here. He died. That mindset of me just having a skeleton idea of what a man should be led me into seriously abusive situations.”

This, of course, would explain Williams’s marriage to Kordell Stewart and the highly problematic dynamic that existed between them. Williams’ father died in 1998 after experiencing complications stemming from a bone marrow transplant, according to Distractify.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

