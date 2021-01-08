Entertainment News
Renee Montgomery “Definitely Interested” In Buying WNBA Team

The ladies on the squad has had beef with the current team owner and recent loser of the Georgia Senate race Kelly Loeffler since her inflammatory comments against Black Lives Matter.

WNBA: SEP 05 Las Vegas Aces at Atlanta Dream

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

If the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream were to go on sale, the team wouldn’t have to worry about liking their owners because Renee Montgomery has expressed interest in buying the team.

The WNBA star talked about the potential opportunity while co-hosting TMZ Sports” on FS1.  “Listen, I’m interested,” she said. “I think that people talking about it are actually serious. And, I’m actually serious.”

The team isn’t up for sale, but team co-owner and Georgia Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler may be salty enough to consider it after the entire Dream squad spent the last six months throwing shade at her for her right-wing political views against Black Lives Matter.  

In a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert written in July, she stated: “I adamantly oppose the Black Lives Matter political movement, which has advocated for the defunding of police, called for the removal of Jesus from churches and the disruption of the nuclear family structure, harbored anti-Semitic views, and promoted violence and destruction across the country.”

It’s been beef since then.

Just this week, Loeffler lost her Senate re-election to Reverend Raphael Warnock in one of Georgia’s most historic political runoffs, and her own WNBA team helped make that happen.

 LeBron James shouted the ladies out on Twitter on Monday (Jan. 6) after they bravely posed for a photo in “Vote Warnock” shirts.  “Think I’m gone put together an ownership group for The Dream.  Whose in?”

Multiple athletes and celebrities have shown interest in the proposal, including Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Hart, and Los Angeles Dodgers’ star Mookie Betts.

Both athletes have the potential to be great candidates for team ownership.  Montgomery played for the Dream before taking time off to focus on activism efforts. She also co-owns the Beasts team in the new Fan Controlled Football league with Marshawn Lynch.

James is also no stranger to catching heat for his own social justice efforts. In 2018 Laura Inghram famously told the NBA star to “shut up and dribble” on her crusty Fox News show when she aired a clip of him reacting to one of Donald Trump’s racist comments.  

As expected, Inghram failed to show the same energy when reporting on white athletes speaking out on social issues.  Bron eloquently put her on blast for the hypocrisy recently.

