DaBaby Arrested In Los Angeles On Firearms Possession

Offset Birthday Celebration

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

DaBaby found himself in police custody at the hands of LAPD on Thursday (January 7) following a shopping spree on Rodeo Drive. Beverly Hills cops searched a vehicle the “BOP” rapper was occupying and allegedly discovered a firearm. The cops quickly handcuffed DaBaby and placed him under arrest.

Per TMZ, DaBaby was leaving the Moncler store with three other men when officers swarmed their vehicle after someone inside the store called police claiming he or someone in his crew had a gun. Due to his celebrity, DaBaby is the only one of the three men who was booked into jail on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm.

The rapper shared a video of the ordeal on social media.

dababy

