Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Eric Jerome Dickey, Beloved New York Times Best-Selling Author, Passes Away At 59

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

Source: Jody Cortes / Getty

Eric Jerome Dickey wrote about love and relationships as if he was speaking directly to readers. One of the first “grown folks” authors for a generation of Black book readers, he would elevate the genre with books such as Sister, Sister, Liar’s Game, Friends & Lovers, Cheaters, Milk In My Coffee and more.

Dickey passed away in Los Angeles on Sunday (January 3) according to his publicist after a long illness. He was 59.

The author, affectionately known as EJD by readers, fans, peers and more was born in Memphis, Tennessee where he would later graduate from the University of Memphis (then known as Memphis State) in 1983 in computer systems technology. In 1983, he would move to Los Angeles to pursue a career in engineering but the lure of entertainment and Hollywood bit him. He would go on to write several comedy scripts before giving a try to writing novels about contemporary Black life.

In the late ’90s well into the early 2000s, he was a literary giant as his books quickly became New York Times Best Sellers. In total, he wrote more than 30 novels and short stories, with only his first two not making the New York Times list. He even wrote a graphic novel for Storm of the X-Men, a book reimagining the initial meeting between Storm and Black Panther.

A lifetime member of Alpha Phi Alpha, he promoted Black literature wherever he went, including taking part in the National Black Book Festival and more.

Our thoughts and prayers and condolences to his family, friends and more.

Eric Jerome Dickey, Beloved New York Times Best-Selling Author, Passes Away At 59  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

eric jerome dickey

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Bobby Shmurda Might Be Home In February
 5 hours ago
01.05.21
Snoop Dogg Taunts Eminem On Instagram For “Soft…
 6 hours ago
01.05.21
2019 ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards - Arrivals
Cardi B Sounds Off On People Criticizing Her…
 7 hours ago
01.05.21
Hey Twins!: Beyoncé Gives Rare Glimpse of Twins…
 7 hours ago
01.05.21
Quavo Doesn’t Want Your Clubhouse Invites, Refuses To…
 8 hours ago
01.05.21
Travis Scott Teases An Unreleased “Cactus Jack” Air…
 9 hours ago
01.05.21
Kodak Black’s Request To Have His Sentenced Reduced…
 1 day ago
01.05.21
18 items
Twitter Is Perplexed By Beats By Dre Ad…
 1 day ago
01.05.21
The IMDb Studio At Acura Festival Village On Location At The 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 4
HBO’s ‘Charm City King’ Actress Charged With Murder…
 1 day ago
01.04.21
Ashanti Performing at Liverpool Guild of Students
Ashanti Feels ‘Grateful’ After She Tests Negative For…
 1 day ago
01.04.21
Swae Lee Shares Bloody Eye Photo After Surviving…
 1 day ago
01.05.21
Nicki Minaj pregnant
Nicki Minaj Shares First Photos Of Her Baby…
 3 days ago
01.02.21
Nicki Minaj Dishes On Delivery, Motherhood: “Breastfeeding Is…
 4 days ago
01.02.21
10 Practical New Year’s Resolutions To Make &…
 4 days ago
01.01.21
Birkenstocks Karen Who Falsely Accused A Black Teen…
 5 days ago
01.01.21
Photos
Close