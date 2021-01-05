Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hey Twins!: Beyoncé Gives Rare Glimpse of Twins Rumi and Sir Carter

“Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective.”-Beyoncé

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
2020 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

2021 has kicked off with a bang, besides the fact that we are getting a new President, Beyoncé also blessed the world with a rare glimpse of her 3-year old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

In the early hours on Saturday (Jan 2), Beyoncé shared a recap of 2020 sharing the highs, lows and in between, giving an intimate peek into the superstar’s life during the pandemic.

In the four-minute video posted on Instagram, the “Black as King” creator shows a few moments pre-pandemic, including the Roc Nation Brunch and Grammy parties, before cutting to the moment when the world seemingly froze due to the rapid spread of the pandemic. While Queen Bey showcasing the phenomenal philanthropy she showed during the ongoing crisis, it was the clip of her adorable twins riding around on a golf cart, as the twins bopped along to her chart-topping “Savage” remix track with Megan Thee Stallion that stole the hearts of her fans.

In the short clip, Beyoncé is sitting with Sir on her lap, as she asks Rumi, “How did you feel about summer this year? Did you have a good summer?” Rumi, sporting a big pink bow in her hair, simply responds with a big smile.

Bey also showcased Blue Ivy in the studio recording her Grammy nominated collaboration, “Brown Skin Girl,” before sharing one last glimpse of the twins modeling the first drop of her Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration.

The intimate clips of the Carter’s youngest heirs comes as a surprise due to Jay Z and Beyoncé’s decision to keep their youngest children out of the spotlight after announcing their births in July 2017 with the now-iconic floral photo shoot.

In addition to the highs and lows, in the caption alongside the video, Beyoncé expressed her sincere hope for a “better and brighter” 2021.

“2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity,” Beyoncé wrote. “This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love. As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective.”

Check out the Queen Bey’s recap below.

Hey Twins!: Beyoncé Gives Rare Glimpse of Twins Rumi and Sir Carter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Beyonce

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Bobby Shmurda Might Be Home In February
 22 mins ago
01.05.21
Snoop Dogg Taunts Eminem On Instagram For “Soft…
 1 hour ago
01.05.21
2019 ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards - Arrivals
Cardi B Sounds Off On People Criticizing Her…
 2 hours ago
01.05.21
Hey Twins!: Beyoncé Gives Rare Glimpse of Twins…
 2 hours ago
01.05.21
Quavo Doesn’t Want Your Clubhouse Invites, Refuses To…
 4 hours ago
01.05.21
Travis Scott Teases An Unreleased “Cactus Jack” Air…
 5 hours ago
01.05.21
Kodak Black’s Request To Have His Sentenced Reduced…
 20 hours ago
01.05.21
18 items
Twitter Is Perplexed By Beats By Dre Ad…
 20 hours ago
01.05.21
The IMDb Studio At Acura Festival Village On Location At The 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 4
HBO’s ‘Charm City King’ Actress Charged With Murder…
 21 hours ago
01.04.21
Ashanti Performing at Liverpool Guild of Students
Ashanti Feels ‘Grateful’ After She Tests Negative For…
 1 day ago
01.04.21
Swae Lee Shares Bloody Eye Photo After Surviving…
 1 day ago
01.05.21
Nicki Minaj pregnant
Nicki Minaj Shares First Photos Of Her Baby…
 3 days ago
01.02.21
Nicki Minaj Dishes On Delivery, Motherhood: “Breastfeeding Is…
 4 days ago
01.02.21
10 Practical New Year’s Resolutions To Make &…
 4 days ago
01.01.21
Birkenstocks Karen Who Falsely Accused A Black Teen…
 5 days ago
01.01.21
Photos
Close