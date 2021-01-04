Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Report: NCAA To Relocate Entire 2021 Men’s Basketball Tournament To Indiana

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 21 Div I Men's Championship - First Round - Vermont v Florida State

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

 

Update [Jan 4th, 2021]: The NCAA has confirmed that Indianapolis will be the home of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The sites are:

Indianapolis

  • Bankers Life Fieldhouse
  • Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Hinkle Fieldhouse
  • Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Bloomington

  • Simon Skjoot Assembly Hall

West Lafayette

  • Mackey Arena

 

In a statement, NCAA President Mark Emmert said “This is a historic moment for NCAA members and the state of Indiana. We have worked tirelessly to reimagine a tournament structure that maintains our unique championship opportunity for college athletes. The reality of today’s announcement was possible thanks to the tremendous leadership of our membership, local authorities, and staff.”

Original Story:

The 2021 NCAA tournament may be coming to Indianapolis. The ENTIRE tournament.

The NCAA announced on Monday (November 16th) that they plan on relocating the 13 preliminary round sites for the 2021 Division 1 Men’s Basketball Championship. They are also in talks with the State of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis to possibly host the tournament in the area in March and April.

In a statement, Mitch Barnhart, the chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball said “My committee colleagues and I did not come lightly to the difficult decision to relocate the preliminary rounds of the 2021 tournament, as we understand the disappointment 13 communities will feel to miss out on being part of March Madness next year. With the University of Kentucky slated to host first- and second-round games in March, this is something that directly impacts our school and community, so we certainly share in their regret. The committee and staff deeply appreciate the efforts of all the host institutions and conferences, and we look forward to bringing the tournament back to the impacted sites in future years.”

Lucas Oil Stadium is the host of the men’s final four April 3-5, 2021.

Source | NCAA

RELATED: NCAA Mulling Over The Idea of Compensating Student-Athletes For Using Their Likeness

RELATED: Indianapolis Will Host The 2026 NCAA Men’s Final Four

Report: NCAA To Relocate Entire 2021 Men’s Basketball Tournament To Indiana  was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
The IMDb Studio At Acura Festival Village On Location At The 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 4
HBO’s ‘Charm City King’ Actress Charged With Murder…
 2 hours ago
01.04.21
Ashanti Performing at Liverpool Guild of Students
Ashanti Feels ‘Grateful’ After She Tests Negative For…
 9 hours ago
01.04.21
Nicki Minaj pregnant
Nicki Minaj Shares First Photos Of Her Baby…
 2 days ago
01.02.21
Nicki Minaj Dishes On Delivery, Motherhood: “Breastfeeding Is…
 3 days ago
01.02.21
10 Practical New Year’s Resolutions To Make &…
 3 days ago
01.01.21
Birkenstocks Karen Who Falsely Accused A Black Teen…
 4 days ago
01.01.21
8 items
Game-Changing Rapper MF DOOM Has Passed Away
 4 days ago
01.01.21
Azriel Clary Says Black Community Victim-Shamed Her After…
 4 days ago
01.01.21
Best of 2020: Here Are The Top 5…
 4 days ago
12.31.20
Cardi B Calls Out Kids Show ‘Peppa Pig’…
 5 days ago
12.31.20
Dr. Drew Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Originally…
 5 days ago
12.31.20
Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021
DJ Mustard Details Testing Positive For COVID-19: ‘Send…
 5 days ago
12.30.20
Best of 2020: Here Are The Top Hair…
 5 days ago
12.31.20
Disney Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Came When The World Needed…
 5 days ago
12.30.20
Report: Dancer & “Breakin” Star Adolfo “Shabba-Doo” Quiñones…
 5 days ago
12.30.20
Photos
Close