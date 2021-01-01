8-Year-Old Boy Among Individuals Hit By Celebratory Gunfire On New Year’s Eve

H-Town
An annual tradition for some Houstonians is to step outside and fire their guns in celebration of the New Year. Unfortunately, two Houstonians suffered gunshot wounds as a result.

A 24-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy were shot overnight in Houston with the woman being shot by her grandfather and the child being hit by an unidentified shooter.

The boy was shot in the hand 10 minutes in the new year in northwest Harris County as a stray bullet went through his apartment wall as he slept. He’s expected to survive the shooting.

Not long after police responded to the incident, the 24-year-old woman was shot in the stomach by her grandfather, who according to officers, was “very drunk” and fired his gun into the air. The bullet hit his granddaughter who was immediately rushed to the hospital for surgery.

“Man, it’s all over the city. This is probably the 6th or 7th, 5th or 6th one that I showed up to,” HPD Lt. Emanuel Pavel said. “And it’s unfortunate that, on a day when people should be celebrating and having a good time, they end up, they’re hurting someone else or even killing somebody.”

