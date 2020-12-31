Birkenstocks Karen Who Falsely Accused A Black Teen of Stealing Her iPhone Claims She’s The Victim

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

This past weekend, a 22-year-old white woman accused Jazz musician Keyon Harrold’s 14-year-old son of swiping her iPhone at the Arlo SoHo Hotel in New York. Harrold filmed the incident and shared it on his Instagram page, showing the still-unnamed Karen throwing a hissy fit even lunging at his son.

Like every other Karen, she is now claiming that she was the victim in the incident and not Harrold’s son. On Tuesday (Dec.29), she reached out to CNN to tell her side of the story. In the 20-minute phone interview in which CNN described her as rambling, she claimed she first approached Arlo Hotel security to find out who took her iPhone. Before setting her attention on Harrold’s son, she demanded another guest, “empty their pocket.”

She also is now “concerned” about how she came across in the video.

“Of course I worry. That’s not who I am. I actually… try very hard to make sure that I am always doing the right thing.”

Birkenstocks Karen even went as far as to claim that she was the one who was assaulted in the video despite there being video proof of her lunging at Harrold’s son. When CNN responded to her claims by asking if she had any proof to back up her allegation, she stopped responding to their text messages.

Before she clammed up, Karen said she wanted to speak with the Harrolds and help with the police investigation. The Intelligencer reported that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office was investigating the matter. The Grio reports that the NYPD announced that on Wednesday (Dec.30), it would bring formal charges against her.

During a news briefing, Rodney Harrison, the NYPD chief of detectives, stated:

“After we were able to get video, we’re now looking to charge this individual with assault and maybe even look at grand larceny or maybe even attempted robbery.”

That development followed civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Harrold family calling for charges to be brought against the woman by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. In a statement, Crump said:

“We strongly urge Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. to bring assault and battery charges against this woman to send the message that hateful, racially motivated behavior is unacceptable. This is what it will take to drive change.”

The caucasity is something else.

