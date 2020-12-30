Entertainment News
Diddy Opening Up Wallet To Help Miami Residents Struggling To Pay Rent

He also handed out essentials and gift cards to families who attended the event. 

Diddy Pays The Rent of Miami Natives Suffering Because of The Pandemic

Diddy is out here putting his money where his mouth is.

After announcing to the world that his annual NYE bash has been put on ice due to the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic, the mogul has decided to spend his time helping others instead of planning a party.

Page Six reports the mogul turned on his Brother Love energy and put on his philanthropic hat Tuesday (Dec.29) during an event at the House of Wings in Miami’s Overton neighborhood. The “Been Around The World” crafter opened up his wallet to help out residents of the city in need by offering to help them pay their rent.

Through his Sean Combs Foundation, Diddy will be giving out a grant to a local organization that will help 175 families keep a roof over their heads during the pandemic. He also handed out essentials and gift cards to families who attended the event.

The New York Post’s celebrity gossip section states that Diddy’s foundation partnered with T.E.E.S (Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success) plus Michael Gardner and Headliner Market Group and Miami Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon to make the event happen.

A very dope gesture on the New York native’s part, he also calls Miami home and spends a lot of his time there when he is not on the west coast . Diddy is the latest Hip-Hop act to closing out the year with an act of kindness. 21 Savage also came through for a bunch of deserving Atlanta kids by blessing them with gifts they wanted they wanted on Christmas.

Salute to Mr. Combs and everyone else involved.

