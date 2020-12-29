Entertainment News
Lil Pump Banned From JetBlue For Refusal To Wear Mask

No country for MAGA supporting rappers who think COVID-19 is fake.

Lil Pump is only re-affirming his allegiance to Donald Trump and the MAGA cult. The struggle rapper has been reportedly banned from JetBlue airlines for refusing to wear a mask.

To be clear, wearing a mask should be political. It’s about doing your due diligence to at least aid in trying to stop the spread of COVID-19, which has killed millions, during a global pandemic.

Nevertheless, the “Gucci Gang” rapper, who Donald Trump couldn’t even get his name right, didn’t want to be bothered. According to TMZ, JetBlue says it has banned the rapper from its flights because he refused to wear a mask while on board.

Reportedly, Pump became “verbally abusive” with crew members during a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles on Saturday (Dec. 26). Allegedly, Pump took off his face covering during the flight, but refused to put it back on when he was asked to.

JetBlue then called ahead to LAX to have the cops ready due to an “unruly” passenger. However, there is no record of his arrest upon landing. Apparently, Pump eventually complied before he landed, negating the need for the Ops. 
Afterward, the rapper who is in the bad graces of Eminem and Royce Da 5’9, took to social media to detail his struggle logic. Yeah, dude said COVID-19 is fake and won’t be rocking a mask in 2021. We suggest you socially distance from that guy, and his music.https://twitter.com/DatPiff/status/1343258295134404609

Lil Pump Banned From JetBlue For Refusal To Wear Mask  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

