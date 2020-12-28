BOOSTMYNEWYEAR Boost Your New Year With $1,000! [CONTEST]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

97.9 The Box and Boost Mobile are boosting your new year with $1,000 in NEW money! It’s the Boost The New Year contest where you can win $1K to start off 2021!

From now through New Years Eve, post a video telling us how $1,000 to kick off 2021 could boost your new year! Tag @979TheBox and use the hashtag #BoostMyNewYear. Your IG profile has to be public for your entry to qualify for the $1,000! Get your video in now for your chance to win!

See official rules on the next page.

