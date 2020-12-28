Contests
HomeContests

#BOOSTMYNEWYEAR Boost Your New Year With $1,000! [CONTEST]

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Boost Mobile Contest 2021

Source: Malcolm Innis / Radio One Digital

97.9 The Box and Boost Mobile are boosting your new year with $1,000 in NEW money! It’s the Boost The New Year contest where you can win $1K to start off 2021!

From now through New Years Eve,  post a video telling us how $1,000 to kick off 2021 could boost your new year! Tag @979TheBox and use the hashtag #BoostMyNewYear. Your IG profile has to be public for your entry to qualify for the $1,000! Get your video in now for your chance to win!

See official rules on the next page.

boost mobile

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Funkfest 2020
Master P, Baron Davis In Talks To Purchase…
 6 hours ago
12.28.20
27 items
Here Are All The Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies…
 9 hours ago
12.28.20
Cardi B Settles Two-Year $30M Lawsuit With Former…
 13 hours ago
12.28.20
Mulatto & 21 Savage Rumored To Be Booed…
 13 hours ago
12.28.20
15 items
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Sequel Fast-Tracked Despite Mixed Reviews
 13 hours ago
12.28.20
Lebron & Savannah James
LeBron & Savannah James Call Out Fake Reports…
 15 hours ago
12.28.20
15 items
Bronny James Liked Larsa Pippen’s Sultry IG Pic,…
 1 day ago
12.28.20
Kanye West Releases ‘EMMANUEL’, Celebrates Birth of Jesus…
 3 days ago
12.27.20
Solange Gives ‘90s Vibes In Her Feature With…
 3 days ago
12.25.20
20 items
Playboi Carti Drops ‘Whole Lotta Red’ LP
 4 days ago
12.25.20
12 items
Iggy Azalea Calls Playboi Carti Trifling Deadbeat For…
 4 days ago
12.25.20
Columbus Ohio Police Chief Recommends Cop Be Fired…
 4 days ago
12.25.20
ABC's "To Tell The Truth" - Season Five
Ashanti Recovering From COVID-19, Mom Released From Hospital
 4 days ago
12.24.20
Receipts: Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Did Sign A Prenup,…
 4 days ago
12.24.20
N-Word Slinging White Guy Catches Can To The…
 5 days ago
12.24.20
Meek Mill Gifted Toys, Clothes & Electronics To…
 5 days ago
12.25.20
Photos
Close