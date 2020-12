Columbus Ohio Police Chief Recommends Cop Be Fired After Fatally Shooting Andre Hill: “Officer Coy Must Be Terminated”

Columbus Police Chief Officer Quinlan issued a public statement on Christmas Eve announcing that charges will be filed against Officer Adam Coy, the Columbus officer who fatally shot Andre’ Hill on Tuesday. Chiefs also recommending that Officer Coy be terminated.

In his statement, Chief Quinlan said, “Today is Christmas Eve. A time when we should be gathering with those we love. The family of Andre Hill has nothing to celebrate this holiday. Someone very important won’t be with them this holiday, or any other. A Columbus Police Officer is responsible for that. And that breaks my heart. This is why today I am announcing action to terminate Officer Adam Coy.”

Two charges alleging critical misconduct have been filed against Officer Coy and a hearing will be held before the director of Public Safety Ned Pettus Jr. on Monday. The decision will be announced after.

Andre Hill is the second black man to die after being shot by a Columbus Police Officer in the month of December. Officer Coy was responding to a noise complaint when he encountered Hill in a garage and shot him. Hill was unarmed.

Listen to his official statement below:

