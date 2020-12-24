Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Columbus Ohio Police Chief Recommends Cop Be Fired After Fatally Shooting Andre Hill: “Officer Coy Must Be Terminated”

Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan

Source: City of Columbus / City of Columbus

 

Columbus Police Chief Officer Quinlan issued a public statement on Christmas Eve announcing that charges will be filed against Officer Adam Coy, the Columbus officer who fatally shot Andre’ Hill on Tuesday.  Chiefs also recommending that Officer Coy be terminated.

In his statement, Chief Quinlan said, “Today is Christmas Eve.  A time when we should be gathering with those we love.  The family of Andre Hill has nothing to celebrate this holiday.  Someone very important won’t be with them this holiday, or any other.  A Columbus Police Officer is responsible for that.  And that breaks my heart.  This is why today I am announcing action to terminate Officer Adam Coy.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Two charges alleging critical misconduct have been filed against Officer Coy and a hearing will be held before the director of Public Safety Ned Pettus Jr. on Monday.  The decision will be announced after.

Andre Hill is the second black man to die after being shot by a Columbus Police Officer in the month of December.  Officer Coy was responding to a noise complaint when he encountered Hill in a garage and shot him.  Hill was unarmed.

Columbus Cop Who Killed Black Man Holding A Cell Phone Is Placed On Temporary Paid Leave 

Listen to his official statement below:

The Latest:

Columbus Ohio Police Chief Recommends Cop Be Fired After Fatally Shooting Andre Hill: “Officer Coy Must Be Terminated”  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

andre hill

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
20 items
Playboi Carti Drops ‘Whole Lotta Red’ LP
 3 hours ago
12.25.20
12 items
Iggy Azalea Calls Playboi Carti Trifling Deadbeat For…
 4 hours ago
12.25.20
Columbus Ohio Police Chief Recommends Cop Be Fired…
 20 hours ago
12.25.20
ABC's "To Tell The Truth" - Season Five
Ashanti Recovering From COVID-19, Mom Released From Hospital
 22 hours ago
12.24.20
Receipts: Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Did Sign A Prenup,…
 1 day ago
12.24.20
N-Word Slinging White Guy Catches Can To The…
 1 day ago
12.24.20
Megan Thee Stallion Partners With Coach To Gift…
 1 day ago
12.24.20
Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome Baby Boy,…
 1 day ago
12.24.20
John “Ecstasy” Fletcher Of Whodini Reportedly Passes Away
 2 days ago
12.23.20
20 items
Quavo Gifts Saweetie A Fresh Bentley, Pocket Watching…
 2 days ago
12.23.20
Big Sean Named Creative Director of Innovation For…
 2 days ago
12.23.20
21 Savage & Black Santa Release Limited Holiday…
 2 days ago
12.24.20
Lil Wayne Addresses Grammy Snub: ‘Am I Not…
 2 days ago
12.23.20
Travis Scott Houston Toy Drive
Travis Scott Gives Back With Holiday Toy &…
 2 days ago
12.23.20
N.E.R.D. Alert: 11 Things We Learned From Pharrell…
 2 days ago
12.23.20
Ja Rule Says 50 Cent Doesn’t Want “The…
 3 days ago
12.22.20
Photos
Close