Travis Scott Gives Back With Holiday Toy & Food Drive [PHOTOS]

Travis Scott spent the Christmas holidays giving back in Sunnyside on Tuesday (December 22). The multi-platinum rapper came out as part of the Catcus Jack Foundation’s partnership with the City of Houston and Mayor Sylvester Turner for their first-ever Holiday Toy Drive.

The group gave 2,000 toys from Mattell and other brands to students and faculty across three elementary schools in the area as well as Houston residents at Sunnyside Park. The drive-up event was contactless as workers passed out produce, Christmas trees, comforters, blankets, clothing and PPE items.

Last month, Scott launched the Cactus Jack Foundation, aiming to provide educational and creative resources for the next generation of youth.

RELATED: Travis Scott, Mayor Turner Host Inaugural Cactus Jack Foundation Turkey Drive

For Thanksgiving, Scott and Mayor Turner partnered for a turkey drive to give 1,000 families essential items for the holiday. See photos from the event in Sunnyside below.

 

Travis Scott

