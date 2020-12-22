Entertainment News
DaBaby Plans On Retiring From Rap Kinda Soon

Well, that was quick...

DaBaby’s have a helluva year but even though it seems like he’s just getting started, the young rapper is already contemplating his life after retirement.

Speaking to XXL about his post-rap game plans, the North Carolina representative revealed that he’s closer to hanging up the mic than anyone would’ve anticipated. Thinking about developing the five artists he currently has inked to his record label, Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, the “Rockstar” rapper suggested that he’d be bowing out of the rap game in a mere 5 years from now. No, seriously he did.

Feeling like the time is coming when he’ll have to be more generous with his time and put his energy behind his up and coming record label, the North Carolina native foresees a future of business decisions instead of bars.

In 2025, DaBaby has a vision for where he sees the label’s presence in the music industry. “Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, five years, definitely gonna be like one of the hottest labels in the game,” he declares.

Personally, DaBaby has big plans for himself in five years as well. Right now, he’s considered one of the best new rappers in the game with the lyrics and charisma to match. However, rapping isn’t a lifelong career for DaBaby; cultivating talent is. “Five years, I’ma be retired in five years,” he reveals. “I won’t be rapping in five years. I won’t be rapping. I’ll be creating other superstars.”

We hope he’s right. Not the part that he won’t be rapping, but the part that he’ll be helping others achieve the kind of success he’s currently experiencing.

What y’all think? Should DaBaby call it quits to focus on his artists or should he multitask and keep dropping albums while pushing his signees to the promised land? Let us know in the comments section.

DaBaby Plans On Retiring From Rap Kinda Soon  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

