‘Power Book II’ Actress LaToya Tonodeo Details Her Steps To Flawless Skin

If you loved the hit STARZ TV series Power, then you’ll be obsessed with Power Book II: Ghost. The show details Tyriq St Patrick’s life after his mother’s arrest and his father’s death. While attending the prestigious Stansfield College, he is introduced to a new group of people that help him navigate his life as a scholar and drug dealer, simultaneously.

Among his new associates is Diana Tejada, the daughter to Monet and Lorenzo Tejada the infamous drug family that dominates most of New York. Diana’s character is played by 23-year-old actress LaToya Tonodeo.

Filming a hit show in the middle of a pandemic can be hectic. Still LaToya dedicates a lot of her time to maintaining clear, beautiful skin so that she can go through her scenes seamlessly. In an interview with Page Six Style, she gave insight to her beauty regimen. “If I have a pimple on a particular episode, it will play over and over again,” she explained. “So I wash my face two times a day. I change my pillowcase every other day. And now that we have to wear a mask, I change my mask every single day. I don’t play; even if I have it on for five minutes, I’m not wearing it again, because I just don’t want my face to break out.”

LaToya’s rigid skin care routine has resulted in her having flawless, happy skin. Some of the products she likes to use are CeraVe Skin Renewing Gel Oil ($19.99, www.Ulta.com), Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream ($68.00, www.Sephora.com) and Tracy Hudson Protect Me Sunscreen ($42.00, www.TracySpa.com).

The key to long-lasting, healthy skin is managing it during each stage of life. Even at 23, having an in-depth beauty routine will help your skin thrive in the long run. LaToya’s flawless skin definitely translates on screen. I might have to try some of these products!

