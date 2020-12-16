Entertainment News
An Ode To Poetic Justice: How The Film Continues To Inspire Fashion Trends

I remember the very first time I saw Poetic Justice. Even at a young age, I was captivated by the thick, waist-length box braids combined with the black hat and oversized dad jeans. Back then, that simple form of expression created a vibe that I wanted to emulate.

Decades later, Poetic Justice has been reincarnated in so many ways. Justice and Lucky outfits have been themed Halloween costumes for Black couples everywhere. Besides the depths of their love story, people really enjoy portraying the raw, rugged fashion of the 1990’s era. Justice’s transition from mourning to triumph was beautifully told in the story of her wardrobe. Much like a butterfly in a cocoon, she went from dark to light as she journeyed through self-love and self-discovery.

Adding to the list of folks to pay homage to Justice and Lucky are Jhene Aiko and Big Sean. In the couple’s new music video “Body Language” they reenact key scenes from Poetic Justice as well as a scene or two from Waiting to Exhale and Brown Sugar.

In the video, Jhene shows off her waist-length box braids, her black hat, as she gives her best rendition of Justice’s mannerisms. Big Sean commits to his role as an US Postal Service employee clad in a traditional blue work uniform. Together, the two give an accurate performance of two youngsters navigating through love.

I’m not too sure why the fashion from Poetic Justice is so monumental. Although it was very simple, the style had the power to transcend decades later. Specifically right now in fashion, looks from the 90’s are on trend. It wouldn’t be far fetched to see a bunch of women walking down the street in an off-white crop top, dad jeans, long braids, and a white head wrap.

Justice’s vibe will forever live on.

