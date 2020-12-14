Entertainment News
Fans Celebrate 7 Years Of “Beyoncé” With These Hilarious Reactions

It has been 7 years since Beyoncé surprised the world with her self-titled album. The concept developed a visual album comprised of 14 songs accompanied by short films which illustrate her musical conception of the project. BEYONCÉ was released on December 13, 2013 and it featured dark yet intimate subject matter including her take on sex, monogamous love and relationships. Fans recall their whereabouts when the project dropped and the Beyhive is proudly taking a walk down memory lane over social media. Here are a few of our favorite fan reactions as we celebrate 7 years of BEYONCÉ:

Some fans believe this album changed the way artists release music all together. This thread highlights why fans are led to believe Beyoncé’s self-titled album changed the music industry.

Records were broken! The bar was set a bit higher for artists looking to compete with the goat of entertainment.

The visual album really shook the table and added the perfect flair to a seamless release. This thread highlights all of the iconic looks Beyoncé shared with the world 7 years ago today.

The irony of the unannounced drop of BEYONCÉ is that she casually continued her day as if nothing happened. One of her fans was fed up.

Beyoncé reminisces on the debut of her self-titled album and how important it was to share her work under her own company, Parkwood Entertainment. A vulnerable moment where Beyoncé shares her feelings leading up to the release.

Fans react with hilarious photos and videos reminiscing on 7 years of BEYONCÉ and ultimately, how she snatched everyone’s wig in one night.

Beyoncé’s selftitled album sold over 1 million copies worldwide in the first week. The album’s impact on the music industry is undeniable and quite revolutionary. Since the release, the album has sold over 10 million copies worldwide. Seven is the number of completion and surely Beyoncé has given the world so much since, but it is divine timing to celebrate her self-titled album in the biggest way possible. Beyoncé admits that she was unsure of how a surprise visual project would be received, but it is evident she did what needed to be done. Now, it’s your turn. Do yourself a favor and join the Beyhive in streaming Beyoncé’s self-titled album today as we celebrate 7 years of BEYONCÉ.

Fans Celebrate 7 Years Of "Beyoncé" With These Hilarious Reactions

