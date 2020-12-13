Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

4 Stabbed and 33 Arrested in MAGA Protests In D.C.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
US-politics-DEMONSTRATION-TRUMP

Source: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty

Last night the Nations Capital saw violence as a MAGA protest took the streets of the District. 4 people were stabbed and over 30 people were arrested last night in connection with the protests. The “Million MAGA March” was started to dispute the November Election results and things got ugly. Protesters stormed the streets of D.C. in destruction burning down “Black Lives Matter” signs off of historic landmarks like the Asbury United Methodist Church at 11th and K streets Northwest.

Here’s a list of the charges from the arrests last night:

RELATED: Suspected White Supremacist Kelly Loeffler Smiles With Ex-KKK Leader Who ‘Nearly Beat A Black Man To Death’

RELATED: VA Stay At Home Order Scheduled For Monday Dec. 14th

RELATED: Trump Didn’t Help, Now Kim K is Distraught Over Brandon Bernards Execution

 

4 Stabbed and 33 Arrested in MAGA Protests In D.C.  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Fendi Gifted Nicki Minaj A Bossed Up Baby…
 7 hours ago
12.14.20
These 5 Black-Owned Businesses Offer The Perfect Holiday…
 9 hours ago
12.14.20
Inspire U: Is This A Moment Or Movement?
 12 hours ago
12.14.20
Inspire U: One on One With Ralph Tresvant
 13 hours ago
12.14.20
Today - Season 68
Ashanti Tests Positive For COVID-19, #Verzuz With Keyshia…
 2 days ago
12.12.20
Reginae Carter 22 Hot Girl Birthday Party
Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Charge,…
 3 days ago
12.11.20
Salt-N-Pepa’s Pepa Files A Lawsuit Against The Doctor…
 3 days ago
12.11.20
Disney+ Unveils 100+ New Projects Coming In 2021-2022,…
 3 days ago
12.11.20
10 items
Marvel Will Not Replace Chadwick Boseman In ‘Black…
 3 days ago
12.11.20
Beyonce, Kamala Harris, Rihanna, And More Named The…
 3 days ago
12.11.20
Lil Wayne Reportedly Sold His Master Recordings For…
 3 days ago
12.11.20
Teyana Taylor New Creative Director For Pretty Little…
 3 days ago
12.11.20
The Rally For Kids With Cancer - The Winner's Circle Gala Dinner - Arrivals
Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, Deebo From ‘Friday,’ Passes…
 4 days ago
12.10.20
Jay-Z’s Monogram Weed Strain Is Available
 4 days ago
12.10.20
Gabourey Sidibe Claps Back At Twista For Fat…
 4 days ago
12.10.20
Only In 2020: Bill Cosby Thanks Boosie For…
 4 days ago
12.10.20
Photos
Close