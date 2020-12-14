Entertainment News
Inspire U: Is This A Moment Or Movement?

What are the next steps to secure racial justice and equality?

How do you keep the conversation going at work, home, and school so it will make a difference?

Panelists: Oseye Boyd, Editor, Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper and Indiana Minority Business Magazine

Andre Carson, (D), U.S. Representative, IN 7th Congressional District

Jessica Louise, Indy 10 Black Lives Matter

Marshawn Wolley, African American Coalition of Indianapolis

Hosted by Tina Cosby and Cameron Ridle

Inspire U: Is This A Moment Or Movement?

