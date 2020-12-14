Inspire U: Is This A Moment Or Movement?

How do you keep the conversation going at work, home, and school so it will make a difference?
Panelists: Oseye Boyd, Editor, Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper and Indiana Minority Business Magazine
Andre Carson, (D), U.S. Representative, IN 7th Congressional District
Jessica Louise, Indy 10 Black Lives Matter
Marshawn Wolley, African American Coalition of Indianapolis
Hosted by Tina Cosby and Cameron Ridle
