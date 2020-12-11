Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Salt-N-Pepa’s Pepa Files A Lawsuit Against The Doctor Responsible For Her 3 Botched Surgeries

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Hollywood Party Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Sandra Denton, better known as Pepa, is suing the doctor responsible for leaving her with a botched derrière. According to TMZ, the legendary rapper turned reality TV star filed a lawsuit against Dr. David Sayah for negligence after his suggested surgeries didn’t help her heal properly.

In 2018, Pepa was in a car accident that left her with lots of discomfort. After a conversation with Dr. Sayah, he convinced her to to have 3 different procedures that caused her to feel worse than how she was feeling before.

“In legal docs, she says the wreck made the biopolymer injections she previously had in her butt and hips shift, leaving her in extreme discomfort. Pep says she was referred to Dr. Sayah in Sept. 2019 to help her out, and the plan was to remove the biopolymer material and butt implants to relieve her pain,” TMZ reported.

Per the court documents, according to Pepa the doctor suggested that she replace her butt implants with smaller ones but instead, he performed a very unsuccessful liposuction which would eventually require corrective surgery. She said she was later pressured into a different surgery that left her bottom feeling hard and lumpy. During her last surgery, she assumed the Dr. Sayah removed the biopolymer material but after more discomfort, she learned through an MRI that there was a “large amount of biopolymer silicone and dead scar tissue remaining.”

As a result of her 3 surgeries, she will have to do more corrective procedures to finally fix her body. Sadly, Pepa feels she will be recovering from these surgeries for the rest of her life. What do you think? Should Pepa be financially compensated for her botched medical procedures?

 

DON’T MISS…

This $11.99 Milani Salt-N-Pepa Lip Kit Can Help Those Impacted By The Coronavirus Crisis

Push It! Salt-N-Pepa Miniseries Coming To Lifetime

Kerry Washington’s ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Wig Is Inspired By Salt-N-Pepa’s Half-Bob

 

 

Salt-N-Pepa’s Pepa Files A Lawsuit Against The Doctor Responsible For Her 3 Botched Surgeries  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Reginae Carter 22 Hot Girl Birthday Party
Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Charge,…
 3 hours ago
12.11.20
Salt-N-Pepa’s Pepa Files A Lawsuit Against The Doctor…
 3 hours ago
12.11.20
Disney+ Unveils 100+ New Projects Coming In 2021-2022,…
 7 hours ago
12.11.20
10 items
Marvel Will Not Replace Chadwick Boseman In ‘Black…
 8 hours ago
12.11.20
Beyonce, Kamala Harris, Rihanna, And More Named The…
 8 hours ago
12.11.20
Lil Wayne Reportedly Sold His Master Recordings For…
 9 hours ago
12.11.20
Teyana Taylor New Creative Director For Pretty Little…
 11 hours ago
12.11.20
The Rally For Kids With Cancer - The Winner's Circle Gala Dinner - Arrivals
Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, Deebo From ‘Friday,’ Passes…
 23 hours ago
12.10.20
Jay-Z’s Monogram Weed Strain Is Available
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Gabourey Sidibe Claps Back At Twista For Fat…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Only In 2020: Bill Cosby Thanks Boosie For…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
K. Michelle Gets Dragged For Saying She’s Hurt…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Rapper Zoey Dollaz Shot Multiple Times Outside Miami…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Woman Sues R. Kelly For Medical Records, Says…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Valued Over $4 Million After…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
EMPIRE Pre-Grammy Party 2020
21-Year-Old Man Arrested, Charged In Connection With Mo3…
 2 days ago
12.10.20
Photos
Close