Queen Latifah Tapped To Executive Produce and Star In New Netflix Film ‘End Of Road’

"You ready?"- Queen Latifah

The Equalizer

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Queen Latifah is taking her talents to Netflix with her latest announcement.

According to Deadline, Queen Latifah has signed on as Executive Producer and lead in the Millicent Shelton directed Netflix thriller End of the Road, a film that follows recently widowed Brenda who, after losing her job, drives her family cross-country to start a new life. In the New Mexico desert, cut off from help, they must learn to fight back when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.

In addition to Queen Latifah leading the feature film, End of the Road is produced by Tracey Edmonds’ imprint Edmonds Entertainment with Mark Burg for Twisted Pictures and Brad Kaplan. Latifah and Shakim Compere will serve as executive producers on behalf of Flavor Unit Entertainment.

While there’s no official word yet on additional cast members or a potential premiere date, The Girls Trip star can be seen next in the upcoming Netflix sports drama Hustle with Adam Sandler, as well as the series reboot of The Equalizer for CBS, which will premiere directly after Super Bowl LIIV on February 7.

“I’m excited to share that @TheEqualizerCBS premieres on Sunday, Feb. 7th after the Super Bowl! You ready? #TheEqualizer #CBS,” Latifah wrote in an Instagram post last Friday. The original series starred Edward Woodward as Robert McCall, a retired intelligence agent with a mysterious past who uses the skills from his former career to exact justice on behalf of innocent people trapped in dangerous circumstances.

