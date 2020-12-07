CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

The HistoryMakers Celebrates 20 years Of African American Leadership

The HistoryMakers

Source: The HistoryMakers / Radio One Digital

To celebrate black excellence, The HistoryMakers look to showcase black leadership over the past 20 years.

During this twenty-day period from Tuesday, December 1, 2020 to Sunday, December 20, 2020, The HistoryMakers will showcase its unique content on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn in a way that is entertaining and engaging. It will also tell the story of the organization and how it grew to be the nation’s largest African American video oral history archive

At 12 noon EST/ 11 a.m. CST/ 10 a.m. MST/ 9 a.m. PST each day, The HistoryMakers will host a 90-minute discussion based on the content and research from The HistoryMakers archives and featuring the nation’s thought leaders, scholars of black history, and those who have excelled in various fields (i.e. law, medicine, the arts, religion, etc.).

Each evening at 7 p.m. EST/ 6 p.m. CST/ 5 p.m. MST/ 4 p.m. PST will feature well-known celebrities and civic or business leaders, many of whom are HistoryMakers themselves, as host presenters. They will reflect on the importance of Black history, share Black history facts, and tell the history of our organization year-by-year, pointing out significant milestones and how many HistoryMakers were interviewed.

There will also be special guest performances, and tons of behind the scenes footage. Check out their website here

CHECK OUT THE LIVE STREAMS HERE

 

The HistoryMakers Celebrates 20 years Of African American Leadership  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
11 items
Pocket Watch: Cardi B Gets Dragged For $88K…
 4 hours ago
12.07.20
Dr. Dre’s Daughter Says She Hasn’t Spoken To…
 21 hours ago
12.06.20
14 items
Chance The Rapper Sued By Former Manager, Wholesomely…
 1 day ago
12.07.20
Boosie Badazz Reveals His Gruesome Gunshot Leg Injuries
 1 day ago
12.06.20
10 items
Teyana Taylor Says She’s Retiring From Music
 2 days ago
12.05.20
20 items
DaniLeigh Posts Photo Of Her & DaBaby, DaBaby’s…
 2 days ago
12.05.20
Twitter Reacts To User’s Harmless Tweet Who Just…
 3 days ago
12.05.20
Why Artists Like Teyana Taylor Need Their Roses…
 3 days ago
12.04.20
Sixers mum on draft preference as James Harden remains a trade possibility
James Harden Gifts Lil Baby With A Prada…
 3 days ago
12.04.20
Ray J & Princess Love Will Try To…
 3 days ago
12.04.20
Warner Bros. To Release Their 2021 Blockbuster Films…
 3 days ago
12.04.20
15 items
Letitia Wright Catches Social Media Wrath After Sharing…
 3 days ago
12.04.20
Feds Say Casanova Was Promoting His Gang Allegiance…
 3 days ago
12.04.20
15 items
Twitter Salutes Jay-Z For His 51st Birthday
 3 days ago
12.04.20
Keyshia Cole Confirms She Will Appear On An…
 3 days ago
12.04.20
6 items
Give Up The Goods: 6 Gifts For The…
 4 days ago
12.04.20
Photos
Close