CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Twitter Reacts To User’s Harmless Tweet Who Just Found Out FUBU Is Black-Owned

Iconic streetwear brand, FUBU, is trending on Twitter, and it's for the most Gen-Z reason ever.

FUBU Trends After Twitter User Learns The Streetwear Brand Is Black-Owned

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Iconic streetwear brand, FUBU, is trending on Twitter, and it’s for the most Gen-Z reason ever.

Today (Dec.4), many Twitter users were reminded how old they are thanks to one harmless tweet. A user who goes by the handle @KiarraLe_ asked this mindblowing question:

“Did y’all know FUBU was black-owned? And means “For Us By Us.”

Immediately, millennials reacted to the Tweet in amazement that now we are the point that clothing brand has now become “a little known Black history” fact as another user put in response to the tweet.

Hair Love creator Matthew A. Cherry used the teachable moment to remind us about the time LL Cool J cleverly used a GAP ad he was featured in to plug the at the time up and coming brand by wearing a FUBU cap and his slick wordplay.

Cherry’s well-timed tweet sparked a response from FUBU’s founder and current Shark Tank panelist Daymond John to breakdown the LL Cool J, GAP, and FUBU moment in a video.

John also came to the defense of the Twitter user who sparked this whole moment on Twitter, saying in a tweet:

“Not you all coming for her on this! I’m happy to see younger generations educating themselves and learning, something we should all never stop doing. Thanks for doing so, Kiarra.”

Kiarra even promised to buy some FUBU merchandise and rocking it during her Black business reviews on her YouTube channel, with John telling her to let him know when the video goes live.

It would be really dope if John personally sends her some FUBU gear.

FUBU has been trending for a good portion of the day, with people reacting to tweet by sharing photos of their old FUBU gear they still have and, of course, with jokes. You can hit the gallery below to peep them all.

Macy's and FUBU Present "Backstage With LL Cool J" - June 4, 1997

Twitter User Just Discovers FUBU Is Black-Owned, Social Media Reacts

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter User Just Discovers FUBU Is Black-Owned, Social Media Reacts

Continue reading Twitter User Just Discovers FUBU Is Black-Owned, Social Media Reacts

Twitter User Just Discovers FUBU Is Black-Owned, Social Media Reacts

Photo: Ron Galella / Getty

Twitter Reacts To User’s Harmless Tweet Who Just Found Out FUBU Is Black-Owned  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Why Artists Like Teyana Taylor Need Their Roses…
 1 day ago
12.04.20
Sixers mum on draft preference as James Harden remains a trade possibility
James Harden Gifts Lil Baby With A Prada…
 1 day ago
12.04.20
Ray J & Princess Love Will Try To…
 1 day ago
12.04.20
Warner Bros. To Release Their 2021 Blockbuster Films…
 1 day ago
12.04.20
15 items
Letitia Wright Catches Social Media Wrath After Sharing…
 1 day ago
12.04.20
Feds Say Casanova Was Promoting His Gang Allegiance…
 1 day ago
12.04.20
15 items
Twitter Salutes Jay-Z For His 51st Birthday
 1 day ago
12.04.20
Keyshia Cole Confirms She Will Appear On An…
 1 day ago
12.04.20
6 items
Give Up The Goods: 6 Gifts For The…
 2 days ago
12.04.20
David De La Garza Of La Mafia Talks…
 2 days ago
12.03.20
TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails Owner Says Restaurant Thriving…
 2 days ago
12.03.20
Jay-Z Unveils His 2020 Musical Playlist on Tidal
 2 days ago
12.03.20
Woman of The Year Cardi B Talks “WAP,”…
 2 days ago
12.03.20
Kyla Pratt Co-Stars In New Fox Comedy ‘Call…
 2 days ago
12.03.20
Rapper Casanova Surrenders To The Feds
 2 days ago
12.03.20
5 Times Tiffany Haddish Made Bold Moves In…
 2 days ago
12.03.20
Photos
Close